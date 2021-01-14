Advertisement

Thomas Health rolls out COVID antibody treatments

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health now has medication available for patients with mild COVID symptoms to help curb some of those symptoms before they get worse.

Chief Nursing Officer Jennie Kahn at Thomas Memorial Hospital said this treatment will actually help patients with their symptoms and keep people out of hospital beds.

“Hospitals across the country and right here are at home are experiencing surges of patients in need of critical care because of COVID-19,” Kahn said.

“If we can stop these symptoms from advancing, then we are going to keep patients out of the hospital,” Kahn said.

Kahn said the hospital just started doing them last week.

“The patients that do come to the clinic we start an IV, and the infusion goes over an hour,” said Kahn.

Kahn said she has followed up with some of the 11 patients who’ve received infusions.

She said it’s by no means a cure, but they told her they felt better.

“People have been incredibly fatigued, and the next day they have not felt quite as fatigued,” Kahn said. ”One lady said she was not coughing nearly as much the next day.”

All patients must be referred by their doctors. A person who tests positive for COVID over the age of 12 must have comorbidities. However, any person over the age of 65 showing COVID symptoms would also be eligible.

“Most patients have been just incredibly grateful to receive it,” Kahn said.

Infusions must be received within 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

“Anytime you can help the patients in the community, that is what we like to do,” Kahn said. “That is the right thing to do; that is our job.”

Both Thomas Health and CAMC in Charleston are now doing the antibody infusions.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
West Virginia Board of Education passes motion on in-person instruction
West Virginia Board of Education passes motion on in-person instruction
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Overall, the House voted 232-197 for impeachment after Trump was charged with “incitement of...
How US House representatives from the Tri-State voted in second Trump impeachment
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Jimmy Barnett
Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, January 14th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in...
3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington
They say they want counties to have flexibility dealing with COVID-19.
West Virginia state school board says counties can keep using blended models