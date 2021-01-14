Thomas Health rolls out COVID antibody treatments

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thomas Health now has medication available for patients with mild COVID symptoms to help curb some of those symptoms before they get worse.

Chief Nursing Officer Jennie Kahn at Thomas Memorial Hospital said this treatment will actually help patients with their symptoms and keep people out of hospital beds.

“Hospitals across the country and right here are at home are experiencing surges of patients in need of critical care because of COVID-19,” Kahn said.

“If we can stop these symptoms from advancing, then we are going to keep patients out of the hospital,” Kahn said.

Kahn said the hospital just started doing them last week.

“The patients that do come to the clinic we start an IV, and the infusion goes over an hour,” said Kahn.

Kahn said she has followed up with some of the 11 patients who’ve received infusions.

She said it’s by no means a cure, but they told her they felt better.

“People have been incredibly fatigued, and the next day they have not felt quite as fatigued,” Kahn said. ”One lady said she was not coughing nearly as much the next day.”

All patients must be referred by their doctors. A person who tests positive for COVID over the age of 12 must have comorbidities. However, any person over the age of 65 showing COVID symptoms would also be eligible.

“Most patients have been just incredibly grateful to receive it,” Kahn said.

Infusions must be received within 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

“Anytime you can help the patients in the community, that is what we like to do,” Kahn said. “That is the right thing to do; that is our job.”

Both Thomas Health and CAMC in Charleston are now doing the antibody infusions.

