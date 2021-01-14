Advertisement

West Virginia lawmakers meet and vote on legislative leaders

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Charleston, applauds opening remarks during...
West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Charleston, applauds opening remarks during day of the state legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have met at the state Capitol for the first mask-mandatory legislative session of the year.

Legislators conducted housekeeping matters Wednesday and voted to elect leaders of the House of Delegates and Senate.

They then adjourned until mid-February. Republican Del. Roger Hanshaw of Clay County won another two-year term as speaker of the House. Republican Sen. Craig Blair of Berkeley County became the new president of the upper chamber.

Blair said expanding broadband access and reducing personal income taxes are his top priorities. Lawmakers will return on Feb. 10 for a 60-day session.

