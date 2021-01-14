Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | ‘A legend:’ Remembering General Chuck Yeager

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - General Chuck Yeager, a West Virginia native remembered as one of the greatest pilots and the first recorded to break the sound barrier, died in December at 97.

On Friday, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Charleston to honor the General’s life and legacy. WSAZ will have special coverage of it.

Gary Yeager, a relative of General Yeager, joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to share some of his favorite memories of the famed pilot.

