2020 tied for warmest year on record

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (CNN) -

The Mercury is still rising.

2020 appears to be the warmest year on record, according to NASA data.

Researchers there say the world-wide average temperature in last year was 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the baseline mean from 1951 to 1980.

2020 beat 2016 slightly... but it was within the margin of error.

Officials say human activities, especially greenhouse gas emissions on the planet, have caused the average temperature to rise more than two-degrees Fahrenheit since the 19th century.

Environmentalists say these rising temperatures have caused less sea ice and a depletion of the ice sheet.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.