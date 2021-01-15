31 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 31 people have died in connection to the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 15, 2021, there have been 1,711,796 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 106,649 total cases and 1,733 total deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Gilmer County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Tucker County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 52-year old male from Marion County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, and an 80-year old female from Putnam County.

There have been 1,430 new cases received within the last 24 hours.

27,016 cases are active.

77,900 people have recovered.

117,246 doses of the first part of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 21,599 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993), Wyoming (1,381).

