Blended model set for return of Logan County students

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Logan County will return to the classroom on a blended model starting next week.

School board members on Thursday night passed the measure by a 3-2 vote.

In that model, half of the classes will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half attends Thursday and Friday.

On the days students aren’t physically in the classroom, crews will be cleaning as students learn virtually.

One hundred seventy-three Logan County employees are set to receive the COVID-19 on Friday.

