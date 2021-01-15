Boone County Schools moving to blended learning

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Boone County will return to a blended learning on Jan. 19.

That’s according to Superintendent Jeffery Huffman who says that the days of the week students will be in-person will be based on the alphabet.

Blended learning will continue for students in Boone County through at least Feb. 26.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia State Board of Education said schools need to begin operating on an in-person schedule by Jan. 19.

The decision, however, gives the counties the option to start with blended learning.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.