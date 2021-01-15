Celebration of Life held for famed General Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends, family, dignitaries and the community joined together at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Friday to honor one of the most famous test pilots of his generation, Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager.

Yeager, who was from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, is best known for his incredible aviation milestone in 1947 as a 24-year-old captain.

Yeager was recorded as flying faster than sound, pushing a bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph to break the sound barrier.

World War II fighter pilot ace Chuck Yeager died in December of 2020 at 97.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to West Virginia Friday to speak at the memorial service. To see his arrival click here.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va.

Vice President Pence said Friday the crew in the cockpit of Air Force Two told him they felt honored and privileged to carry General Yeager on his last flight back home to West Virginia.

“It’s deeply humbling to be here with you today to pay tribute to one of the greatest heroes in American history, General Chuck Yeager,” said Vice President Pence Friday during the celebration of life of Chuck Yeager.

“On behalf of the President of the United States, my family and a grateful nation, to the Yeager family and all who knew and admired the life and service of this truly great American, we extend our greatest sympathies and prayers.”

During his speech, Vice President Pence spoke of Yeager’s time in service.

“In his more than 30 years of service, Yeager flew more than 350 military plans, more than 10,000 hours,” said Vice President Pence.

“At just 24 years of age Chuck Yeager became an inspiration to an entire generation of American pilots.”

