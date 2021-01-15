COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,430 new cases, 62 more deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced 62 more deaths since Wednesday and 1,430 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

He said the latest deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,733 people.

Friday’s positivity rate was 5.17%.

Justice said West Virginia continues to lead the nation in the vaccination effort, saying there has been a 93.7 percent administrative rate for all first doses of vaccine received.

He said 12,388 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. In people ages 70 and older, 34,529 have been vaccinated so far.

More than 19,000 school personnel have been vaccinated, the governor said.

Justice urged anyone 65 and older to be vigilant about the virus and any symptoms that are concerning -- even if it’s a sniffle. Aside from vaccines, he said COVID antibodies are available and have saved many lives.

Also during his COVID report, the governor announced 275 National Guard members will be sent to Washington ahead of the presidential inauguration.

