Crash causes lane closures on I-77

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a crash near Chelyan Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on I-77 N near mile marker 83.

There have been three reported injuries and one case of entrapment.

There is no estimated time frame for when the lanes will reopen.

