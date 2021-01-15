First Warning Forecast | Dreary days to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday capped off a brief, but well-deserved, stretch of sunnier and milder days across the Tri-State. This pleasant weather comes to an abrupt end on Friday, and drearier conditions look to persist through the weekend and much of the upcoming week.

Thursday evening will see a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions as temperatures fall to the upper 30s by midnight.

The sky turns cloudy overnight as low temperatures level out in the mid to upper 30s. By dawn, rain showers arrive in western portions of the Tri-State.

Rain showers will be common across the region Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Some melting wet snow may mix in, however, temperatures will stay above freezing.

During the afternoon, the steadier rains will taper from west to east with even some breaks in the clouds. However, there will still be the opportunity for scattered showers of rain or wet snow. Temperatures rise to the low to mid 40s.

From Friday night into Saturday morning, scattered snow showers are possible as lows fall to near 30 degrees. Any burst of snow has the potential to coat the ground, including roadways. Use caution if traveling.

Saturday will see a mostly cloudy sky with scattered snow showers continuing throughout the day. In fact, this will be the forecast for Sunday and Monday as well. Expect high temperatures to rise to the mid to upper 30s each day. Once again, any burst of snow in a shower may coat the ground.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, expect a partial break in the cloud cover with highs rebounding to the mid 40s. Either day could see a quick-passing round of rain and/or snow showers.

Widespread rain returns to the area on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

