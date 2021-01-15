Hal Yeager Jr. speaks about Chuck Yeager’s life

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hal Yeager Jr., Chuck Yeager’s brother, spoke to WSAZ following the Celebration of Life honoring Chuck.

Chuck Yeager passed away in December at 97 years old. He was the first pilot to ever break the sound barrier.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Hal said he thought of the past years when they were growing up in Hamlin during the ceremony.

“I’m proud to be, as he (Chuck) says, his kid brother,” Hal Yeager Jr. said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.