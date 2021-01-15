Advertisement

Herd women roll past Western Kentucky

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s women’s team has had some trouble finishing games lately but Thursday night at the Henderson Center, the Herd went wire to wire in an 81-54 win over Western Kentucky.

Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 20 points and Kristen Mayo added 18 in the win. Marshall jumped out to a 15-4 lead, led by 7 at halftime and rolled it up in the second half for their 2nd conference win of the year.

It was only Marshall’s second win ever over Western Kentucky in 16 prior meetings.

The two teams will play again on Sunday in Bowling Green. Tipoff is 3:00 p.m.

