UPDATE | Kenova Police identify man impersonating an officer

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kenova Police Department have identified a man who they say impersonated a law enforcement official.

Police say they believe he is from Kentucky and are working to set up an interview with him.

The “officer” was not using blue lights but did have blinding LED lights on the front of his vehicle, officials say.

Kenova Police wants to thank everyone for the phone calls and support.

The Kenova police chief says one of the reasons this kind of behavior is problematic is it sows doubts in people’s minds when they’re getting pulled over by real police officers.

“What this does, it continues to create a realm of distrust among the public that they don’t know when to pull over and not to pull over,” Chief Bob Sullivan said.

Sullivan says if you’re ever getting pulled over and you have doubts as to whether it’s a legitimate police officer, if you’re in a rural or dark area, it’s OK to wait to pull over until you get to a well-lit, populated area.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/15/21 @ 2:53 p.m.

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kenova Police Department says they have received another report of a man impersonating an officer in Wayne County.

Police say a man reported being pulled over by an “officer” driving a dark gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on Route 75. The truck had some type of light bar on the front grill.

According to Kenova Police, the driver immediately became suspicious of the circumstances and tried to take video of the “officer” who told the driver the other officers were on their way. When the driver started recording, the “officer” drove away.

The driver was able to take pictures of the man.

Kenova Police are asking if anyone knows this person to call the police department at 304-453-5555, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 304-272-6378, or just call 911. Do not approach him, investigators say you should just report the information to police.

