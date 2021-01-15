Advertisement

Kentucky State Capitol, surrounding grounds off limits this weekend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Captiol and its surround grounds will be off limits to people this weekend, ahead of next week’s Presidential Inauguration.

Gov. Andy Beshear and state police say nobody has filed any permits to protest or have a gathering this weekend, but because of threats to all state capitols, the Capitol Building and the entire area surrounding it will be off limits to everyone on Sunday.

Friday afternoon, we saw signs of changes. Iron tables and chairs were moved off the portico and wooden barricades were removed. Those barricades were ironically placed there during protests last spring from people upset over the business closings.

The governor released this mesage about the closing Sunday:

“To further ensure the safety of everyone both on or around the grounds, and in the neighborhoods, surrounding the capitol we will be closing the capitol grounds entirely on Sunday.”

Beshear says he has the commitment and participation of Kentucky State Police and the National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone.

Earlier today, Governor Beshear was on CNN expressing concerns that the protest at the Kentucky State Capitol last weekend could escalate to what happened in Washington, noting that some of the protesters had zip ties that were also found on some of those in D.C.

The FBI Louisville Field Office released this statement on the protests:

