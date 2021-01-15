Man charged with assault on officers

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County is facing several charges including assault on an officer.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Wiles was arrested by deputies, along with West Virginia State Police, for night time burglary, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, battery on an officer x4, assault on an officer x4 and attempt to disarm an officer.

Wiles was arrested in the Elk Creek area on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators responded after receiving a call that Wiles went into someone’s garage and refused to leave. When officials arrived, they found Wiles going through drawers inside of an outbuilding.

Police say he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The trooper says he placed Wiles in custody and while talking with the owners of the property, Wiles became combative and kicked the officer on the knees.

Wiles kicked him again and took off.

The WVSP officer caught up with him and that’s when investigators say Wiles started reaching for his weapon. After he failed, he kicked him again and ran away.

The trooper called for assistance. While trying to catch Wiles, he kicked and struck three other officers.

Wiles was restrained and arrested.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.