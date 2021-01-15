Ohio Governor authorizes more National Guard members to Washington D.C.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized the activation of additional Ohio National Guard members to Washington D.C.

He announced this Friday morning.

They will be deployed to help federal authorities ahead of the presidential inauguration. This brings the total number of Ohio Nation Guard members to 1,000. This provides extra support and is part of a request from the U.S. National Guard Bureau Thursday evening.

“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said Governor DeWine. “In addition to the Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen headed to our nation’s capital, we have an ample number of troops who’ve been placed on state active duty to support local and state law enforcement as needed here in Ohio. Violence will not be tolerated.”

