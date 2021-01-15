Shooting sends man to the hospital in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was injured Thursday night in a shooting in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

The incident was reported before 10 p.m. along White Oak Drive, near the Pine Valley Trailer Park, deputies say. They say the victim was standing outside when someone fired what appeared to have been multiple shots from a vehicle. The man was hit by at least one shot.

Deputies say the victim identified his attacker, and they’re working to find that person.

Late Thursday night, one person was detained who was possibly involved in the shooting, investigators said.

