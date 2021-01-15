Advertisement

Pikeville man arrested on child pornography charges

The suspect is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pikeville was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Kentucky State Police say.

Zachary Luke Conn, 18, is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, KSP troopers say.

Conn was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the Pikeville home. Troopers say an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to his arrest.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

