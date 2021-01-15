Pikeville man arrested on child pornography charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Pikeville was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Kentucky State Police say.

Zachary Luke Conn, 18, is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, KSP troopers say.

Conn was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the Pikeville home. Troopers say an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to his arrest.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.