Seven COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seven additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County over the past few weeks.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the victims are a 64-year old woman who passed on January 6th, a 73-year man who passed on January 7th, an 82-year old man and a 38-year old man who both passed on January 10th, an 83-year old man and an 86-year man who both passed on January 12th, and a 67-year old man who passed on January 13th.

This brings the total number of deaths to 73 over the course of the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 44 new cases as of Friday. There have been 5,131 since the outbreak started.

One additional hospitalization has been reported. Overall, 347 people have been placed in the hospital during the outbreak.

51 people have recovered. There have been 4,071 recoveries overall.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

