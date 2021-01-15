Advertisement

Seven COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

2019 Novel Coronavirus
2019 Novel Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seven additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County over the past few weeks.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the victims are a 64-year old woman who passed on January 6th, a 73-year man who passed on January 7th, an 82-year old man and a 38-year old man who both passed on January 10th, an 83-year old man and an 86-year man who both passed on January 12th, and a 67-year old man who passed on January 13th.

This brings the total number of deaths to 73 over the course of the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 44 new cases as of Friday. There have been 5,131 since the outbreak started.

One additional hospitalization has been reported. Overall, 347 people have been placed in the hospital during the outbreak.

51 people have recovered. There have been 4,071 recoveries overall.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
Interstate 79 South was temporarily closed Friday night in the Elkview area after a person was...
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Vice President Mike Pence in West Virginia
Vice President Mike Pence lands in West Virginia
Part of U.S. 35 will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening,...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes U.S. 35 in Putnam County

Latest News

A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County.
Person hit and killed on I-79 South in Kanawha County
OHIO & KY HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
OHIO & KY HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 3,955 new cases, 19 more deaths
MARSHALL WOMEN BEAT WKU
MARSHALL WOMEN BEAT WKU
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State