Advertisement

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes U.S. 35 in Putnam County

Roadway could be closed for hours
Part of U.S. 35 will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening,...
Part of U.S. 35 will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening, the Winfield Fire Department said.(WSAZ/Kaleb Talbott)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of U.S. 35 will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening in the Fraziers Bottom area, the Winfield Fire Department said.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m., just south of the intersection with Plantation Road.

Dispatchers in Putnam County said the vehicle involved was an empty tanker truck that had been hauling milk.

There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
Interstate 79 South was temporarily closed Friday night in the Elkview area after a person was...
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Vice President Mike Pence in West Virginia
Vice President Mike Pence lands in West Virginia

Latest News

A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County.
Person hit and killed on I-79 South in Kanawha County
OHIO & KY HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
OHIO & KY HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 3,955 new cases, 19 more deaths
MARSHALL WOMEN BEAT WKU
MARSHALL WOMEN BEAT WKU
Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State