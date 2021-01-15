Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes U.S. 35 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of U.S. 35 will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening in the Fraziers Bottom area, the Winfield Fire Department said.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m., just south of the intersection with Plantation Road.

Dispatchers in Putnam County said the vehicle involved was an empty tanker truck that had been hauling milk.

There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.

