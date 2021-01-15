Advertisement

Traffic expected to impact during Russell Viaduct Project

Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Traffic is expected to be impacted in downtown Russell over the next month.

This is because contractors with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin steel work on the KY 244 viaduct replacement project.

Officials say on Tuesday, January 19, steelworkers will begin offloading and placing girders on newly-built bridge piers adjacent to the existing KY 244 (Bellefonte Street) viaduct.

There will be flaggers or temporary traffic stops multiple times between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the next four weeks. They will be located on KY 244 in Russell and at the US 23/KY 244/Ironton-Russell bridge to help direct traffic.

You’re asked to take a different route if possible. Transportation officials say there are significant delays expected.

This $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.

Motorists should also note that the current construction work zone also includes US 23 between the Ironton-Russell bridge and the downtown Russell underpass, mile markers 2 to 3. A right lane is closed on southbound US 23; and Kenwood Drive (KY 750) is closed at the US 23 intersection.

Construction will continue through the summer, according to the transportation cabinet.

