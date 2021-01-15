Advertisement

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — an historical break with tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump will leave Washington two weeks after he incited a violent insurrection, with his supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides as he mulls his future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Man’s death in Huntington investigated as homicide
Thomas Wilson had been missing since the week of Christmas.
Man’s body found in Spencer area
Jimmy Barnett
Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in...
3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington
The two-day operation spearheaded by Jackson County Sheriff's Department continued on Thursday...
Over 100 arrests in Jackson County after biggest drug warrant sweep in West Virginia history

Latest News

Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
2019 Novel Coronavirus
Seven COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials