Two more COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman died, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 211.

There are 109 new cases and 10,260 overall.

1,937 are active cases.

159 more people have recovered, bringing the recoveries up to 8,112.

