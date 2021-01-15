Advertisement

Two police departments, one police chief

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In his new position as Middleport Police Chief, Mony Wood is ready to hit the ground running.

“With the staff that’s going on, I think that we’re all going to work together and I think we’re going to turn Middleport around and we’re going to do big things in Middleport,” Wood said.

But even in starting his new position, Wood is still holding on to his old one: police chief in the Village of Syracuse.

Wood says village officials in Syracuse can go to Middleport whenever he is needed.

“If we have a problem in Middleport, he doesn’t have a problem with me driving down here, so that helped make that decision even better,” Wood said.

Wood is not the only officer in Syracuse to pull double duty. He says it’s a responsibility he shares with his entire Syracuse staff.

“So that helps it even better,” Wood said. “If one of us is working Middleport and the other one is working Syracuse, we can just call each other and work things out.”

Since becoming chief of Middleport Police, Wood says he has already promoted a couple of officers to sergeant.

