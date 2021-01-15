Advertisement

Utah activist who filmed Capitol shooting booked into jail

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah activist who filmed the fatal shooting of a California Trump supporter during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

John Sullivan, 26, a self-described journalist and liberal activist, released footage to the FBI that showed him entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and roaming the building, according to arrest documents. He was charged with civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

Sullivan’s footage also included video of when Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, of San Diego, was shot by Capitol Police outside the Speaker’s Lobby, according to court documents.

In one video, Sullivan can be heard cheering on the crowd as they broke through the final barricade before the Capitol and saying “We did this together... We are all a part of history.”

In at least two encounters, Sullivan can be heard telling officers to stand down so they don’t get hurt and saying “the people have spoken,” according to an affidavit.

He told the AP earlier this week that he was only there to document the events at the U.S. Capitol and didn’t attend the riot as a Trump supporter.

Sullivan was also charged with rioting and criminal mischief on July 13 following a June protest in Provo that resulted in an SUV driver being shot while driving through the two opposing groups. The case is still pending.

Sullivan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon, and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

His initial court appearance is scheduled in the District of Utah on Jan. 15.

___

AP journalist Rafael Cabrera in Mexico City contributed. Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Man’s death in Huntington investigated as homicide
Thomas Wilson had been missing since the week of Christmas.
Man’s body found in Spencer area
Jimmy Barnett
Man charged with attacking juvenile and a woman
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in the 400 block of Bridge Street in...
3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington
The two-day operation spearheaded by Jackson County Sheriff's Department continued on Thursday...
Over 100 arrests in Jackson County after biggest drug warrant sweep in West Virginia history

Latest News

Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
2019 Novel Coronavirus
Seven COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials