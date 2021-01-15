Vice President Mike Pence visits Charleston to honor the late Gen. Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vice President Mike Pence was among those who honored the life and legend of aviation pioneer Gen. Chuck Yeager on Friday.

Pence, accompanied by Yeager’s widow Victoria, arrived on Air Force II together to attend a memorial service at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in honor of Yeager’s illustrious life.

Yeager a native of Lincoln County, West Virginia, was the first pilot to ever break the sound barrier. He passed away on December 7.

Pence was greeted by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the two exchanging an elbow tap on the tarmac.

The vice president made several remarks during the memorial service, saying “it’s humbling to be here today to pay tribute to one of the greatest heroes in America” -- remembering and honoring the 30 years of service Yeager gave to this country, a man writing history on his own accord.

“On his first flight, history records he was nervous although it wasn’t long before he distinguished him as the best pilot in his flight class,” Pence said.

It was one of many moments recalled during the memorial of the inspiration Yeager shared with American pilots, but the honor living within the pilots who escorted him home on his last flight.

“The truth is Yeager has been an inspiration to every American pilot and will be throughout time,” Pence said. “The crew of the cockpit of Air Force II told me this morning, just before we took off from Andrews Air Force Base how deeply honored they were to have the privilege to carry Chuck Yeager on his last flight back to West Virginia,” Pence said.

The vice president headed back to Washington on Friday evening.

