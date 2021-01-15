Advertisement

Weight limit reduced on bridge

This is located just south of Ray Lane near the intersection of Ribolt Epworth Road.
This is located just south of Ray Lane near the intersection of Ribolt Epworth Road.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced on Friday that they’ve reduced the weight limit on the low-water crossing on Simmons Road over Cabin Creek.

The weight limit is now at 3 tons as a public safety precaution after an engineering analysis.

During a statewide load-rating analysis of selected steel culverts, officials found they needed to reduce the weight limit because of deterioration and insufficient supporting material.

The Transportation Cabinet says they will work on repairing the bridge as soon as possible.

The weight limit will be in effect until the bridge has been fixed.

