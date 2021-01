28 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Saturday that 28 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

DHHR says 1,475 more positive tests have been recorded.

In the updated map, two counties are yellow (McDowell and Taylor).

DHHR reports as of Saturday, there have been 1,738,808 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 108,124 total cases and 1,761 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old male from Tucker County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 56-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Doddridge County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, and a 56-year old male from Cabell County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033), Wyoming (1,399).

