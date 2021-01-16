COVID-19 Ky. | 3,955 new cases, 19 more deaths
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 3,955 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.
The statewide death toll has risen to 3,061 since the pandemic started.
Friday’s positivity rate was 12.09%.
Regarding the ongoing vaccine effort, Beshear said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered.
Of those doses, the governor said 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.
