COVID-19 Ky. | 3,955 new cases, 19 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 3,955 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.

The statewide death toll has risen to 3,061 since the pandemic started.

Friday’s positivity rate was 12.09%.

Regarding the ongoing vaccine effort, Beshear said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered.

Of those doses, the governor said 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

