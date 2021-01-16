First Warning Forecast | More snow expected over next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “snow machine” has been turned back on across the Tri-State! Snow chances will continue through Tuesday, though possibly mixing with rain at times during the afternoons as temperatures get slightly warmer. The rest of the week ahead sees little room for improvement as clouds hang tough, with rain and snow chances returning by Wednesday night.

After Saturday morning’s coating melted away across the lower elevations, scattered snow showers/squalls have still been seen during the afternoon and evening hours, with a fresh coating in spots under the heaviest showers. These will continue to push eastward through the early evening hours.

Meanwhile, a more widespread area of steady, light snow is approaching from the west and will spread across the Tri-State after sunset through midnight. As temperatures hover around the freezing mark, additional light snow accumulations are likely.

Overnight, lingering flurries and patchy light snow remain likely with a fresh coating in spots. Low temperatures fall to the low 30s. Slick spots are possible on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Patchy flurries are likely Sunday morning, but during the afternoon, a more robust round of scattered rain and snow showers will be seen as high temperatures reach the upper 30s.

MLK Day on Monday will see more scattered snow showers, especially during the morning hours. Once again, a new coating if not up to an inch of snow in the lower elevations under any burst is possible. High temperatures only rise to the mid 30s.

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy with the chance for rain and snow showers. Temperatures start out in the 20s but will rise to the mid 40s during the afternoon.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with dry conditions. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning may see another round of rain and snow showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 20s Wednesday evening before rising to the mid 30s by dawn Thursday. Afternoon highs on Thursday will reach the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be dry but mostly cloudy with high temperatures back to the upper 30s.

Saturday then turns partly cloudy and a bit colder with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.