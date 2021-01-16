First Warning Forecast | Snow returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A wintry Martin Luther King Day weekend is in store as scattered snow showers are expected across the Tri-State all three days, and may linger into Tuesday morning as well. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 30s these next few days before rising to the 40s towards mid-week as the snow exits.

Saturday morning starts with patchy snow showers. With temperatures at or below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s, any burst of snow will quickly coat the ground and may lead to slick spots on roadways. In addition, patchy black ice is possible from areas of freezing fog that occurred overnight.

Temperatures do rise above freezing Saturday afternoon but only to the upper 30s, and combined with a breeze, it will feel even colder. Scattered snow showers continue to be likely, and any heavier snow shower can lead to a quick coating on the ground before melting away.

Flurries and patchy snow showers linger Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the low 30s. Use caution if traveling as slick spots are possible on roadways.

A few snow flurries are likely Sunday morning, followed by a more robust round of scattered rain and snow showers during the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 30s.

MLK Day on Monday will see more scattered snow showers with a new coating if not up to an inch of snow in the lower elevations under any burst. High temperatures only rise to the mid 30s.

Snow showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then taper for the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rebound to the mid 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with dry conditions. High temperatures rise to the low 40s.

Rain showers are likely on Thursday as highs reach the upper 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds then returns for Friday as high temperatures fall back to the upper 30s.

