Herd falls at WKU

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (7-3, 1-2 C-USA) kept it close on the road, but ultimately fell to Western Kentucky(10-3. 3-2 C-USA), 81-73, on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

“Looking at the first half, maybe we were fouling too much,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss. “In the second half, we tried to clean it up. I don’t know if it was our style or their style. We just have to look and see if we made silly reaches. Jarrod didn’t really play to Jarrod’s standards for good reasons. I hope it’s us that’s correctable.”

Jannson Williams led Marshall with 19 points on a 7-for-11 night from field, making 5-of-7 from three-point range. The redshirt senior added three rebounds, a pair of blocks and two steals to his stat line. Taevion Kinsey added 17 points, while grabbing five rebounds, four on the offensive end, in the contest. Andrew Taylor fell one point and one assist shy of back-to-back double-doubles with nine points and a game-high nine assists. He added a team-high seven rebounds to his stat line.

The two teams play again Sunday afternoon at the Henderson Center and it tips off at 2 p.m.

