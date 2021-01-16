Herd to hire Huff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sources tell Newschannel 3 that Marshall will hire Alabama assistant Charles Huff as the new head coach pending approval by the Board of Governors. Huff is 37 years old, hails from Maryland and has been with Nick Saban since the 2019 season and spent last year as the associated head coach and running backs coach.

