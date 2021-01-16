Advertisement

Herd to hire Huff

Alabama assistant is listed as one of the top recruiters in college football
Alabama assistant is listed as one of the top recruiters in college football
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sources tell Newschannel 3 that Marshall will hire Alabama assistant Charles Huff as the new head coach pending approval by the Board of Governors. Huff is 37 years old, hails from Maryland and has been with Nick Saban since the 2019 season and spent last year as the associated head coach and running backs coach.

WSAZ will have more information as it becomes available.

