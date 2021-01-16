Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen

UPDATE 1/15/21 @ 10:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is back open Friday night after a fatal accident involving someone hit by several vehicles, Metro 911 reports.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. near mile-marker 7 and the Elkview exit.

A second crash happened as a result of the fatality.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died after being struck by several vehicles on I-79 in Kanawha County, closing both southbound lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the pedestrian was walking along the interstate when they were struck by a car in the roadway, then by other vehicles.

Dispatchers say drivers are encouraged to get off at the Elkview Exit and get back on at the Big Chimney entrance.

Deputies estimate the road to be reopened around 10 p.m., but that is subject to change.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

