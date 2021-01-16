Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 79 South was temporarily closed Friday night in the Elkview area after a person was...
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
Police say a man reported being pulled over by an “officer” driving a dark gray Toyota Tacoma...
UPDATE | Kenova Police identify man impersonating an officer
Part of U.S. 35 will be closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening,...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes U.S. 35 in Putnam County
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Alabama assistant is listed as one of the top recruiters in college football
Herd to hire Huff
A chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House, Wednesday,...
State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops
Frankfort State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol, surrounding grounds off limits this weekend
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’