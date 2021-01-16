Scoring a struggle so far for UK & Auburn

AUBURN, Al. (WSAZ) - It was a horrific start Saturday for Kentucky and Auburn as both teams shot 5 for 31 the first 8 minutes of the game. It didn’t get much better the rest of the opening half where the score is 25-20 and not one player for either team is in double figures. Kentucky is led by Jacob Toppin and Dontaie Allen with 8 points while two Auburn players have 5 points.

The Cats shot 33% from the floor and 43% from three point range while the Tigers are 24% from the floor and a paltry 11% from behind the line.

This story will be updated when the game is over. Kentucky is looking to improve to 4-1 in the SEC.

