Snow squally weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A wintry weekend is underway with late Friday night periods of snow passing through. Temperatures have been showing a tendency to drop below freezing in between flurries as skies briefly clear, so a word of caution for late night travelers as black ice may replace any area left wet from melted snow.

The long 3 day holiday weekend will feature changeable skies as the heavens alternate between sunshine, dark clouds and snow. When the snow falls lightly we will use the term flurry but considering a “flurry” of punches in a prize fight can come fast and furious leading to a knockdown we will be vigilant to watch for a sudden snow squall (flurry that has had its Wheaties) to coat the reduce visibility, coat the ground and make for whiteout conditions, if for only 20 minutes.

When and where squalls pass, accumulations can stack up a half inch or inch in just 20 minutes. Before and after the squall, the sun is apt to shine spelling a melting doom for any hard snow burst.

Now any squall that occurs at night would be a candidate for slick slippery roads as sticking snow and ice can easily form. For that reason a traveler’s alert for weekend motorists is warranted.

This pattern will linger through Monday and perhaps even Tuesday before a moderation next week sends temperatures into the 40s. But before then lows below freezing and highs in the 30s remind us Old Man Winter is in control through the weekend.

