15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19.

In Sunday’s update, DHHR says 697 more tests have come back positive.

As of Sunday, DHHR says there have been 1,746,224 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 108,821 total cases and 1,776 total deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Ohio County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 73-year old male from Upshur County, an 84-year old male from Lewis County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (998), Berkeley (7,982), Boone (1,285), Braxton (686), Brooke (1,741), Cabell (6,410), Calhoun (188), Clay (299), Doddridge (363), Fayette (2,151), Gilmer (532), Grant (919), Greenbrier (2,037), Hampshire (1,228), Hancock (2,317), Hardy (1,083), Harrison (3,971), Jackson (1,467), Jefferson (2,981), Kanawha (10,239), Lewis (719), Lincoln (1021), Logan (2,111), Marion (2,843), Marshall (2,538), Mason (1,325), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,675), Mineral (2,313), Mingo (1,757), Monongalia (6,432), Monroe (796), Morgan (813), Nicholas (935), Ohio (3,037), Pendleton (459), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (509), Preston (2,213), Putnam (3,496), Raleigh (3,611), Randolph (1,929), Ritchie (494), Roane (399), Summers (629), Taylor (891), Tucker (417), Tyler (488), Upshur (1,268), Wayne (2,100), Webster (219), Wetzel (881), Wirt (291), Wood (6,070), Wyoming (1,420).

