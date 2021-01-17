Advertisement

Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.

Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss(Clay Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A garage in Clay County has been burned to the ground after a fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Clay Volunteer Fire Department, a garage along Route 36 in Wallback was heavily involved with flames. Responders say the garage was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and dispatchers say no one was in the building when the garage caught fire.

