Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A garage in Clay County has been burned to the ground after a fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Clay Volunteer Fire Department, a garage along Route 36 in Wallback was heavily involved with flames. Responders say the garage was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and dispatchers say no one was in the building when the garage caught fire.

