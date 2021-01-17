First Warning Forecast | Dreary start to week, but better days to come

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a rather gloomy weekend, Monday and Tuesday do not look to provide much relief as clouds hang tough and opportunities for rain and snow showers continue. However, dry days will return for the middle and end of the week, along with some sunshine as well.

Sunday afternoon has seen plenty of precipitation types falling across the Tri-State, including rain, sleet, and snow. This will eventually change back over to all snow as temperatures begin to drop. Expect scattered snow showers through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures fall to the freezing mark by midnight, then to the upper 20s overnight. This means that a fresh coating is likely in spots, perhaps even up to an inch in any burst of snow or repeated snow shower. Slick spots will also develop on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots.

MLK Day on Monday starts with lingering scattered snow showers in the morning, followed by just patchy flakes for the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold as high temperatures only reach the mid 30s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will see another round of passing snow showers as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s. A fresh coating to an inch is again possible for the lower elevations with slick spots developing on roadways.

Precipitation begins to taper Tuesday afternoon, but some rain may mix in with the snow before drying out. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s on Tuesday, but clouds do linger.

Dry conditions return on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures top out around 40 degrees.

Thursday will remain dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Friday, expect a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures back to near 40 degrees.

The weekend starts dry on Saturday with plenty of sunshine but cold temperatures. Lows will be in the low 20s Saturday morning, with afternoon highs only in the mid 30s. By Sunday, the chance for rain showers returns as highs reach the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.