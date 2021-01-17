Former Chesapeake mayor and community leader passes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Damron Bradshaw, a former mayor and Kanawha County leader has passed according to a post by the Kanawha County Commission Sunday.
Bradshaw served the Chesapeake community as mayor for 24 years and served his community in Upper Kanawha County for 45 years in various leadership positions.
Kanawha County Commission said Bradshaw was instrumental at Camp Virgil Tate and Yeager Airport. He also served as a longtime member of the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority.
The Kanawha County Commission will be lowering all state flags on county property in remembrance.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.