Advertisement

Former Chesapeake mayor and community leader passes

Damron Bradshaw passes
Damron Bradshaw passes(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Damron Bradshaw, a former mayor and Kanawha County leader has passed according to a post by the Kanawha County Commission Sunday.

Bradshaw served the Chesapeake community as mayor for 24 years and served his community in Upper Kanawha County for 45 years in various leadership positions.

Kanawha County Commission said Bradshaw was instrumental at Camp Virgil Tate and Yeager Airport. He also served as a longtime member of the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority.

The Kanawha County Commission will be lowering all state flags on county property in remembrance.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama assistant is listed as one of the top recruiters in college football
Herd to hire Huff
Interstate 79 South was temporarily closed Friday night in the Elkview area after a person was...
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen
Coronavirus in West Virginia
28 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
Police say a man reported being pulled over by an “officer” driving a dark gray Toyota Tacoma...
UPDATE | Kenova Police identify man impersonating an officer
For 6-year-old Kyler!
Police celebrate six-year-old’s special birthday

Latest News

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Powerball jackpot hits $730 million after no winner declared Saturday
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.