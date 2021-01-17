Former Chesapeake mayor and community leader passes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Damron Bradshaw, a former mayor and Kanawha County leader has passed according to a post by the Kanawha County Commission Sunday.

Bradshaw served the Chesapeake community as mayor for 24 years and served his community in Upper Kanawha County for 45 years in various leadership positions.

“I had the honor of speaking with Mayor Bradshaw shortly before his passing, as did Judge Duke Bloom. We were dear friends, and his friendship was something to be cherished. Several years ago, in an interview, I referred to Mayor Bradshaw as a “go-to” guy for Kanawha County. Mayor Bradshaw was not only a leader in Chesapeake but a leader in our county and state. People depended on him, and he dedicated his life to serving others. My wife, Debbie, and I send our condolences to his wife Mary-Jane, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kanawha County has lost a loyal public servant.”

Kanawha County Commission said Bradshaw was instrumental at Camp Virgil Tate and Yeager Airport. He also served as a longtime member of the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority.

Mayor Damron Bradshaw is a legend in the eastern part of our county. He earned that reputation because of his unwavering dedication to his community for over 40 years. My wife Tera and I send our sympathy to Mary-Jane and their family.

The Kanawha County Commission will be lowering all state flags on county property in remembrance.

My wife Jessica and I send our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Mayor Damron Bradshaw. We are grateful for his years of service and leadership he provided to our citizens.

