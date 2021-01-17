Herd officially hires Charles Huff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What was suspected Saturday was made official Sunday as Marshall University has hired Charles Huff to be their 30th football coach. The school sent out a press release just before 6 o’clock.

Huff said in the release, “My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program. The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none. To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it’s time to unite like never before. We’ve got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level! The process begins now. We Are Marshall.”

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said, “This is an exciting day for Marshall University football and I can’t wait for Coach Huff to get here. He is going to energize the Herd fanbase and I know folks are going to love him and his style of football. I appreciate all the work of the search committee over the last week or so. Their dedication to Marshall and commitment to the process helped us land the very best candidate.”

WV native and current Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that about Huff, “we couldn’t be any happier for Charles and his family. He has done an excellent job for us, and we are pleased and happy to see him get the well-deserved opportunity to run his program. We always want our coaches to grow and advance in the profession and Charles has worked very hard to earn this opportunity. We truly appreciate all that he has done to contribute to the success we’ve had at Alabama and wish him the best at Marshall.”

The school is working on a virtual press conference to formally introduce Huff to the Thundering Herd community.

