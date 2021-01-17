Kanawha County vaccinates 1,000 at first 70+ clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Volunteers worked for 12 hours at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of 1,000 people who made an appointment. This is the first vaccine clinic in Kanawha county for people ages 70 and older.

Ken Sullivan was one of those people getting a vaccine.

For some getting the shot, they’ve known people who passed away from coronavirus, for others like Sullivan he felt it was his duty to help stop the spread of the disease.

“I don’t feel a thing physically but I am relieved to have had the first shot and look forward to getting the second one but as for physical reaction scarcely felt the injection,” said Sullivan.

Along with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department who organized this event, 100 volunteers from CAMC, the University of Charleston, the West Virginia Health Right clinic and KCAA joined forces to help keep the lines moving and flowing smoothly.

KCHD director Dr. Sherri Young said it is with the help of theses organizations they were able doll out a thousand vaccines.

“There is volunteers helping with traffic there is volunteers helping with mobility issues there is volunteers greeting people we have volunteers running vaccines between tables,” said Young.

Here’s a look at how it works-- each person gets their name submitted into the CDC database they then sit down in a chair and get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Then, they have to wait 15 minutes to be observed. During that time they are handed a vaccine card that indicates when they must return for their second dose.

“The appointment went smoothly and I tell you I am just super impressed by the way this operation is organized,” said Sullivan.

Those who are 70 and older and still looking to make an appointment should keep their eyes peeled for announcements on WSAZ or through social media and the website.

“While we did a thousand today we hope to be doing two thousand three thousand or even more in the future,” said Dr. Young.

Health officials said their allotment of doses should come in early this week to Kanawha County and that will determine how many more appointments they can make. Dr. Young said that announcement on when to sign up should come out either Monday or Tuesday. Walk-in appointments will not be honored.

