Advertisement

Phoenix police: 1 person dead, 9 injured in separate shootings

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.
The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One person is dead and six others injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday outside a Phoenix nightclub, police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. and said one person was declared dead at the scene and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

The name and gender of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Two hours earlier, police said at least three men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire.

They said it’s unclear if the two shooting incidents were related, but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama assistant is listed as one of the top recruiters in college football
Herd to hire Huff
Interstate 79 South was temporarily closed Friday night in the Elkview area after a person was...
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-79; southbound lanes reopen
Coronavirus in West Virginia
28 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
Police say a man reported being pulled over by an “officer” driving a dark gray Toyota Tacoma...
UPDATE | Kenova Police identify man impersonating an officer
Although West Virginia spring sports are allowed to resume in just under a month, head coach...
Spring Valley baseball field vandalized ahead of playing season

Latest News

FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday