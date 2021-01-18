Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged

LEXINGTON, Ky (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky responded Monday after a student was charged in connection to the riot at the US Capitol.

The UK spokesperson said, “We don’t discuss individual disciplinary issues. But, in general, we can tell you that the student code of conduct applies both on and off campus. If the university is made aware of a student taking actions in violations of local, state or federal laws, the student code of conduct applies in that context.”

The FBI says Gracyn Courtright, 23, was seen on surveillance video taking a ‘members only’ sign near the Senate chamber.

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots (NONE)

Courtright was not seen entering the chamber.

According to the FBI, police have posts that have since been deleted from her Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as an Instagram direct message exchange.

She faces charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property under a thousand dollars.

For our previous story click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.