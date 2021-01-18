Advertisement

Capitol riots | University of Kentucky responds after student charged

Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on...
Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on Capitol Hill.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky responded Monday after a student was charged in connection to the riot at the US Capitol.

The UK spokesperson said, “We don’t discuss individual disciplinary issues. But, in general, we can tell you that the student code of conduct applies both on and off campus. If the university is made aware of a student taking actions in violations of local, state or federal laws, the student code of conduct applies in that context.”

The FBI says Gracyn Courtright, 23, was seen on surveillance video taking a ‘members only’ sign near the Senate chamber.

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots(NONE)

Courtright was not seen entering the chamber.

According to the FBI, police have posts that have since been deleted from her Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as an Instagram direct message exchange.

She faces charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property under a thousand dollars.

For our previous story click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.

Latest News

Keeping kids entertained inside with Baketivity
Keeping kids entertained inside with Baketivity
When investigators arrived at the home along KY Route 378, they discovered a man had been shot.
Death investigation underway in Kentucky
Man from Kentucky charged in storming of US Capitol
Firefighters warn driving over fire hose could put lives in danger