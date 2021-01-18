Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 new deaths reported

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly a thousand new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in West Virginia.

The DHHR confirmed 988 new cases, bringing the total number to 109,809.

Within the last 24 hours, eight new deaths were reported. The death toll now stands at 1,784.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man from Upshur County, a 57-year-old man from Upshur County, a 57-year-old woman from Wood County, a 35-year-old man from Wood County, a 96-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 81-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 58-year-old man from Morgan County and a 70-year-old man from Monongalia County.

Officials say 26,777 cases are still considered active.

1,761,905 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state.

So far, 23,092 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

130,600 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

For a vaccine summary click here.

According to the DHHR, 81, 248 have reported they have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Following is a breakdown of total cases by county: Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107) and Wyoming (1,426).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.

Latest News

Man from Kentucky charged in storming of US Capitol
Firefighters warn driving over fire hose could put lives in danger
Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
MLK Holiday: Day of service celebrating the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy