COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly a thousand new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in West Virginia.

The DHHR confirmed 988 new cases, bringing the total number to 109,809.

Within the last 24 hours, eight new deaths were reported. The death toll now stands at 1,784.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man from Upshur County, a 57-year-old man from Upshur County, a 57-year-old woman from Wood County, a 35-year-old man from Wood County, a 96-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 81-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 58-year-old man from Morgan County and a 70-year-old man from Monongalia County.

Officials say 26,777 cases are still considered active.

1,761,905 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state.

So far, 23,092 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

130,600 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

According to the DHHR, 81, 248 have reported they have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Following is a breakdown of total cases by county: Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107) and Wyoming (1,426).

