Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane is offering a safe and unique Date Night Package for Valentine’s Day! This package includes locally made chocolates from Sweet Mama’s Bakery, a hand crafted wooden flower bouquet from Forever Floral WV, and a late check out.

You can call 681-233-2230 to make a reservation.

Click here to visit Wingate by Wyndham.

