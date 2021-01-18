Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane is offering a safe and unique Date Night Package for Valentine’s Day! This package includes locally made chocolates from Sweet Mama’s Bakery, a hand crafted wooden flower bouquet from Forever Floral WV, and a late check out.
You can call 681-233-2230 to make a reservation.
Click here to visit Wingate by Wyndham.
