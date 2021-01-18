Death investigation underway in Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police investigators are looking into the death of a man from Olive Hill, Kentucky.

The Pikeville post of the Kentucky State Police says it was transferred a 911 call from Magoffin County Sunday.

When investigators arrived at the home along KY Route 378, they discovered a man had been shot.

The initial investigation indicates the man was unlawfully inside the home, according to troopers.

KSP says a firearm was discharged during a fight. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation will be presented to the Magoffin County Grand Jury for consideration. No charges have been filed at this time.

