Advertisement

Firefighters warn driving over fire hose could put lives in danger

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is reminding drivers to be cautious when traveling near a fire scene and to avoid driving over a fire hose.

During a fire, fire crews use a water hose that is usually laid in the middle of a street or across an intersection.

In a post on social media, the Charleston Fire Department said it is dangerous and illegal to drive over these hoses.

“If the hose bursts and firefighters run out of water they could be placed in extreme danger.”

CFD

“Please be mindful of these hoses. If you see them please turn around and do not run over them. Recently at a fire on the city’s West Side, a civilian ran over the hose causing it to be damaged and resulting in the hose to be placed out of service.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
One dead in crash
Clay County responders say the garage was a total loss
Fire destroys garage in Clay Co.
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W. Va.

Latest News

Man from Kentucky charged in storming of US Capitol
Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
Date night package with Wingate by Wyndham in Hurricane
COVID-19 W.Va. | 8 new deaths reported
MLK Holiday: Day of service celebrating the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy