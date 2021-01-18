Firefighters warn driving over fire hose could put lives in danger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is reminding drivers to be cautious when traveling near a fire scene and to avoid driving over a fire hose.

During a fire, fire crews use a water hose that is usually laid in the middle of a street or across an intersection.

In a post on social media, the Charleston Fire Department said it is dangerous and illegal to drive over these hoses.

“If the hose bursts and firefighters run out of water they could be placed in extreme danger.”

“Please be mindful of these hoses. If you see them please turn around and do not run over them. Recently at a fire on the city’s West Side, a civilian ran over the hose causing it to be damaged and resulting in the hose to be placed out of service.”

